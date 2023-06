and her husband Suraj Nambiar launched their first-ever restaurant, Badmaash in Mumbai’s on May 26. The couple hosted a party just a few days after the restaurant’s opening to celebrate the joyous occasion. The grand launch event was attended by some prominent celebrities of B-town, including , Tejasswi Prakash, and her partner Karan Kundrra, , and . From exquisite and “progressive” Indian dishes to an ambience that screams Bollywood, let’s take a tour of Mouni Roy’s Badmaash restaurant. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and more celebs attend Mouni Roy’s restaurant Badmaash's launch

Badmaash’s official Instagram handle has all the details you need about the posh Mumbai restaurant. It claims that it serves, “an authentic Bollywood vibe, Indian cuisine, and a side of masaledar concoctions.” Badmaash’s interiors are highly inspired by the wild tropical forests. When you enter inside, your eyes would see several posters, paintings, and figurines of tigers. There is no dearth of greenery, with an abundance of potted plants on the floors, walls, and even ceilings. Also Read - Disha Patani raises the oomph in a deep plunging neckline tube style dress at Mouni Roy's restaurant launch [View Pics]

Away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, Badmaash welcomes you with a warm vibe, decorated with mellow yellow lights. While some areas boast pretty pink-embroidered, hanging lanterns, in other regions, lights are fixated amongst tree leaves. Earthy textures have played a key role in bringing out the tropical atmosphere.From printed and rusty chairs to royal velvet-green sofa booths, everything boasts earthy tones. There’s a touch of faded brown, terracotta red, and soothing green hues. The colour palettes are well-chosen to provide customers with tranquillity, capable of taking them away from the humdrum of the city.

There is a special cocktail drink available, called Pushpa 3, named after ’s iconic film. The drink is only served on high tables and bar counters. Why? Because “Pushpa kisi ke liye nahi jhukta.” Some mouth-watering Indian cuisines that are a must-try include Chicken Tikka, Olive and Zaatar Cottage Cheese kebabs, Stir-Fried Mushroom Milagu, and Moplah Chicken Biryani.

Not long ago, Mouni Roy dropped a couple of pictures on Instagram from the premises of Badmaash. Decked up in a graphic-printed dress, with a knotted grey skirt, she shared her happiness about opening the restaurant. “Overflowing with joy and culinary delights as our new restaurant unfurls its doors….!” wrote the actress.Mouni will next be seen in a horror comedy, The Virgin Tree. Helmed by debutant filmmaker Sidhaant Sachdev, the film also stars and Palak Tiwari in important roles. Mouni was last seen in . The film also starred and .