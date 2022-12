Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan turned a year older and celebrated her 80th birthday with her family. Arpita Khan and stepmother Helen were part of the celebrations. Singer shared a series of happy pictures from the party on her social media. She captioned the pictures as 'It felt so special performing for the lovely Salma Khan Ji on her 80th Birthday Celebrations! The sweetest @arpitakhansharma & Alvira being amazing hosts made me feel like a part of the family. Also meeting Helen ji and making her dance on her legendary songs was the cherry on the cake (heart face emoji) Thankful for all the love & warmth (rose and red heart emojis).' Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare talks about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap; says they haven't moved on after break-up

In the first picture, Harshdeep posed with Salma and in the next snap veteran actress, Helen was seen dancing to her legendary songs. Harshdeep also posed with Salman's sister Arpita. Everyone was seen wearing black outfits.

A look at Harshdeep Kaur's pictures -

Salma is the first wife of screenwriter and the mother of , Arbaaz and Sohail. Helen in the second wife of Salim. Salman Khan has been trending on the entertainment news.

On the work front, Salman announced the wrap of Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan as he shared an unseen picture from the sets of the film. He captioned the post as, 'Shoot wrapped! "#KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan arrives #Eid2023".' Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. Apart from Salman, the film will also star Venkatesh, , Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu and Shehnaaz Gill in important roles. The film will release in theatres in 2023. Salman also has Tiger 3 with and has done a cameo appearance in 's Pathaan.