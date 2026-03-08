International Women's Day 2026: How Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and others addressed long-standing gender pay issues, called for equal compensation

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit and Taapsee Pannu are among the many popular actresses who have openly addressed the gender pay gap in Bollywood. Read on to know what they have said while highlighting how female actors are often paid less than their male counterparts.

In Bollywood, the gender pay gap has always been the most-talked about issue. And several popular actresses have shared their thoughts on it. Actresses including Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, and Taapsee Pannu have never shown any qualms in explaining how female actors are often paid less than their male co-stars even though both deliver extremely powerful and impactful performances. These stars - who have gained massive popularity for their acting prowess - have openly challenged Bollywood’s traditional structures and demanded equal pay for women.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas had told BBC 100 Women - a few years back - that she got equal pay to her male co-actor for the first time in her career for her role in US spy series, Citadel. Even though she is a huge star in Bollywood, she never had pay parity. "I've never had pay parity in Bollywood. I would get paid about 10% of the salary of my male co-actor", she had once said. She agreed to the pay gap being large and many women dealing with it. "My generation of female actors have definitely asked [for equal pay]. We've asked, but we've not got it," she said.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been part of several popular projects including SLB films including Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), and Padmaavat (2018). According to reports, she was paid more than both Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat. Sudhir Mishra too had recently said that she should be paid as much as male co-stars. Deepika had once mentioned that she decided to quit a project because her compensation was not being matched with the male co-star. “I have been able to bridge the gap, in terms of what my male contemporaries get paid versus what I am getting paid.” She added, “There was a recent incident where a director offered us a film that creatively I liked. But then it came to talking about money, and I said that this is what I would charge. Then it kind of went back and forth. He came back and told me that he wouldn’t be able to afford me as he had to accommodate the male (lead). So, then I said ‘tata- good bye’ as I know my track record. I know my worth."

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has literally carried blockbuster movies on her shoulders all by herself. As a star, she has often acknowledged how women put in just as much hard work as the men, but are still not paid equally. In an interview, she said, “My male counterparts are paid thrice the amount. No one can guarantee the success of a film so why such discrimination?”

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most celebrated and popular actresses. She has garnered massive respect for her unique choice of roles and impeccable women-centric films. She too has talked about unequal pay between male and female leads. She had said, "You will always read about this issue about a hike in salary when it comes to women. But why not? She is one of the biggest female superstars we have in the country. If she commands a certain salary for her time, it’s her job. Do you think any other mythological characters that are played by men, do you think they do it for free? I don’t think so."

