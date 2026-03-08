International Women's Day: Zoya Akhtar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and other female directors who've redefined Bollywood storytelling

From Zoya Akhtar to Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, several female filmmakers have left an indelible impact on the viewers by reshaping modern Hindi cinema with bold narratives and fresh perspectives.

International Women's Day: There is no denying the fact that Hindi film industry has been dominated by male directors. They not only controlled big-budget projects. but have always had a major role in making creative decisions. However, several talented female directors have emerged to challenge this imbalance. They have brought new and unique stories to the viewers. They have challenged stereotypes. Not just that, directors including

Zoya Akhtar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Meghna Gulzar, Gauri Shinde, Farah Khan have done just about everything required to carve a niche for themselves with fearless narratives. While they entertained audiences with their films, they have also reshaped the manner in which stories are told in Bollywood.

Zoya Akhtar? About emotional stories, stylish cinema

Zoya Akhtar has invariably been lauded not just because she makes stylish and fun-to-watch films, but because she brings stories that are real, relatable and entertaining. Her film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was about friendship, adventure, and self-discovery; Gully Boy focused on the struggles of a street rapper; Luck By Chance gave an insight into Bollywood as competitive industry. She also explored relationships and social pressures one has to combat in the quirky family drama Dil Dhadakne Do.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more