Malaika Arora FINALLY talks about her accident; 'My body was in SHOCK'

Malaika Arora reveals how her body was in shock post the accident. The actress met with a brutal accident after she was heading Mumbai from a fashion event held in Pune. Malaika was immediately sent under observation and today she is back being fabulous and fit. But did you it wasn’t easy for the diva to get back to her normal life and she opens about what helped her move on.

On International Yoga Day 2022. Malaika in interaction with India Today told, "Without making light of the situation, besides my healing, the one thing I kept asking my doctor was when I could go back to my yoga practice. I could not do it immediately. I could only start with basic yoga at the start. I knew yoga would make a great difference to my mental and physical state, hence, I kept asking my doctor about it. The day my trainer came home and did a class, I was in tears."

My body went through a lot of shock says Malaika Arora and how Yoga helped her

She further added, " My body went through a lot of shock [post the accident] and needed time to recover. When I could do 45 mins to 1 hour of my yoga class, it made me so happy. Today, we are 2 and a half months since the accident, and I am back to my practice and I am so happy about it. Thank you yoga."

