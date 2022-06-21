Malaika Arora FINALLY talks about her accident; 'My body was in SHOCK'

Malaika Arora reveals how her body was in shock post the accident. The actress met with a brutal accident after she was heading Mumbai from a fashion event held in Pune. Malaika was immediately sent under observation and today she is back being fabulous and fit. But did you it wasn’t easy for the diva to get back to her normal life and she opens about what helped her move on.
On International Yoga Day 2022. Malaika in interaction with India Today told, "Without making light of the situation, besides my healing, the one thing I kept asking my doctor was when I could go back to my yoga practice. I could not do it immediately. I could only start with basic yoga at the start. I knew yoga would make a great difference to my mental and physical state, hence, I kept asking my doctor about it. The day my trainer came home and did a class, I was in tears."
My body went through a lot of shock says Malaika Arora and how Yoga helped her
She further added, " My body went through a lot of shock [post the accident] and needed time to recover. When I could do 45 mins to 1 hour of my yoga class, it made me so happy. Today, we are 2 and a half months since the accident, and I am back to my practice and I am so happy about it. Thank you yoga."
Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jungkook's Namaste gesture at White House viral, Kim Kardashian-Kanye West meet up and more
Well, she is a fitness freak, and she cannot live without workouts in life. And not today but every day the diva mentions how yoga has helped her lead her life and body positively. Let’s all take an oath to ourselves to participate in every yoga for better today and tomorrow.
Not only Malaika’s fans are inspired by her but even her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor
looks up to her when it comes to fitness. Recently Malaika had motivated the actor after he was trolled for never getting thin despite all the work outs and called it a waste of money. Arjun had slammed the Ayer and Malaika came out in his support.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.