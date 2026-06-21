International Yoga Day 2026: PM Modi leads grand celebrations in Kolkata, says ‘It connects us all'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the theme for International day of Yoga for the year 2026 is 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'. He further stressed on how it promotes physical health, mental well-being and active ageing. This further helps in improving the quality of life.

International Yoga Day 2026: PM Modi leads grand celebrations in Kolkata, says ‘It connects us all'

International Yoga Day 2026 is being celebrated across India and around the world today. Even though several celebrities - including Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty - shared their thoughts on the importance of Yoga, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thoughts that left an indelible impact on the masses. He led the main event that was held at Kolkata's iconic Red Road on June 21. Yoga enthusiasts collected in huge numbers at the venue as the country marked the 12th edition of the global observance.

PM Modi: Yoga has become world’s largest community celebration

The theme for this year, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', throws the spotlight on how yoga helps people stay physically fit and mentally strong. The idea is simple: healthy ageing isn't only restricted to living longer. It is also about living better, and yoga can play a key role in that journey. “June 21, in some parts of the Earth marks the longest day, and because of International Yoga Day, this day has also become the day of the world’s largest collective celebration,” the Prime Minister. For the unversed, on September 27, 2014, Mr. Modi had proposed at the United Nations to commemorate June 21 as International Yoga Day. On December 11, 2014, the UN officially declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. It got support from 193 member states and 173 co-sponsors. Since then, Yoga Day is celebrated worldwide annually.

How did stars celebrate Yoga Day?

This year, several celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Bhagyashree led the celebrations. Akshay Kumar had participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations that were held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. He had joined Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for a session that saw the participation of over 3,000 yoga enthusiasts. He took to Instagram to share photos of him performing asanas with ease. The caption read, "Sthirta, Santulan, Shakti [Stability, Balance, Strength]."

Shilpa Shetty too was in Gurugram to attend a yoga session. One of the asanas that she performed and asked others to practise was inspired by Dharmendra's "Chakki Peesing" sequence filmed in Sholay.

Bhagyashree too had shared a video and urged people to exercise irrespective of their age. She urged people to try Vrikshasana (Tree Pose), and if they were able to hold it for 10 seconds.

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