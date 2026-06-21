International Yoga Day 2026: Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other actresses inspire millions to get on their mat

International Yoga Day 2026: From Shilpa Shetty and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora, these Bollywood actresses have made yoga an integral part of their lives, using it to stay fit, focused, balanced, and mentally strong amid demanding careers.

International Yoga Day 2026: In the fast-paced, high-pressure world of Bollywood, keeping things in balance is never really easy, you know. Still, many leading actresses have started leaning on yoga not just as a fitness fad, but as a kind of essential routine in their own lifestyle. From building physical power to finding mental calmness, these stars seem to embrace yoga wholeheartedly, and they keep motivating fans to follow along, even when schedules get crazy.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has been one of the strongest voices promoting yoga in India for years now. She keeps encouraging people to adopt it, for a holistic wellness kinda thing, making yoga more approachable and more widely loved across generations through her fitness videos, books, and social media. And yeah, it feels like she’s always talking about yoga in a way that’s easy to get into, not just some general idea.

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Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan always kinda thought it should be balanced, like keep things steady. Yoga is still a part of her daily routine; it helps her stay physically fit and flexible and mentally strong, even when she’s juggling a successful career and family responsibilities.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is practically synonymous with yoga in Bollywood. Whether it’s challenging asanas or simple daily practices, she regularly shares how yoga keeps her energised, strong, and calm, making her one of the most inspiring fitness icons in the industry.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

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Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha often talks a lot about how important physical plus mental well-being is . For her, yoga really works as a strong tool and it helps her remain focused, and centred even in those most demanding phases of her career, where everything feels a bit heavy.

Pragya Jaiswal

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Alia Bhatt

Despite her busy schedule, Alia Bhatt always makes time for yoga. It helps her build strength, improve flexibility, and maintain inner calm — a reflection of how the new generation of actors is embracing mindful fitness.

Kriti Kharbanda

For Kriti Kharbanda, yoga is more than a simple workout; you know it gives her focus, flexibility, and this quiet kind of peace, helping her stay grounded even when she’s moving through all the demands of the entertainment industry. Also, these actresses are quietly proving that yoga isn’t just a thing to look good in front of a camera; it’s more about actually feeling strong, balanced and centred in real life, not just for the lens.

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