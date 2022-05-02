Internet sensation Kili Paul attacked by 5 men; reveals frightening details

Now, this is extremely sharing, internets sensation Kili Paul who is famously known for his reels, especially on Bollywood's NGS has been attacked by 5 men. Kili who is from Tanzanian rose to fame along with his sister Neema by lip-syncing to Indian songs has been injured to death after being attacked with a knife and beaten to death with sticks by 5 unknown individuals. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SHOCKING TWIST: Akshara to get ANGRY with Abhimanyu at AbhiRa wedding due to THIS girl

Kili shared the frightening details of being attacked on his Instagram story and requested everyone to pray for him, " I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself my right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches and I was beaten by sticks and clubs but thank god I defend myself after beating two people they run away but I was already injured pray for me ".

Indeed this is scary and all his fans are right now praying for his speedy recovery. Kili is very fond of Indian music and he has often expressed that through his reels on Instagram. Ina one of his interactions with the media after gaining a lot of popularity with his lip-syncing and dance moves in the Indian music he had said, " I fell in love with the movies and their songs. When you love something, it is not difficult to pick up or mimic".

Kili and Neena are extremely talented siblings and they have received applauds across the nation including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who mentioned them during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat in February after they sang Indian National Anthem on Republic Day and paid tribute to the late singer .

Take a look at a few of Kili Paul's lip-sync that will leave you mesmerised of him and his talent.

