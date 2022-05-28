IPL 2022 Finale: Not Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar or Hrithik Roshan but this next-gen Bollywood star to perform at closing ceremony [Deets Inside]

It's commonplace for the Indian Premiere League committee to invite popular stars from both Bollywood and the South to perform at the IPL grand finale but for the IPL 2022 finale, only one Bollywood star has been invited