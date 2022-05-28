IPL 2022 will see its grandest and last day tomorrow as the IPL 2022 final is about to get underway. As is the norm with the IPL, this year, too, a grand closing ceremony has been planned for last day of IPL 2022. Now, it's commonplace for the Indian Premiere League committee to invite popular stars from both Bollywood and the South to perform at the IPL grand finale but for the IPL 2022 finale, only one Bollywood star has been invited, and it's neither Salman Khan nor Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, or Allu Arjun. Ranveer Singh has pipped them all as the sole moviestar who'll be performing at the IPL 2022 closing ceremony, and it's expected to be one smashing performance for the ages. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and more – meet the highest tax payers of Bollywood

Ranveer Singh wants to do clean family films for the time being

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, explained how he's he's currently going through a phase where he wishes to do family-oriented films, with clean content for all ages. "I would say I'm still in a place where I want to do different roles, and by different stuff, I mean different genres – yes, different characters, characters that are so different from each other, but of paramount to me right now is that I do films that allow for community viewing, films that can bring people together, bind them together in having a shared experience," the Jayeshbhai Jordaar star said.

Ranveer Singh explains why he's in the mindset of family films

Elaborating why he's going through this 'family films' phase, Ranveer added, "During the lockdown, during the pandemic, there was one wave after another (of COVID-19), and it was not a good time, where you couldn't leave your house or meet each other or touch anyone or hug anyone or express your love in a practical way to just about anyone – friends, family...nothing. So, now I want to be that entertainer who allows for a community-viewing experience through films – whatever you do, do it together, sit together being the key word, come together for a shared experience."

IPL 2022 finale time

The IPL 2022 finale will take place tomorrow, 29th May, prior to the actual IPL 2022 final match.