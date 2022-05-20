IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's bat goes flying in the RCB vs GT match; Natasa Stankovic's amused reaction goes VIRAL

Yesterday, there was an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. The match was lost by the Gujarat team by eight wickets. During the match, a funny incident happened with Hardik Pandya that got the best reaction from his better half, . In the tenth over, Hardik Pandya was batting at the crease while Glen Maxwell from Royal Challengers Bangalore was bowling. During the last ball of the over, the bat slipped from the hands of Hardik Pandya and landed near the square leg umpire. This is not an unusual sight at a cricket team. However, the amused reaction of Natasa Stankovic proved she had never witnessed it before. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan badly trolled for her Day 2 look; netizens say, 'too much botox', 'she has lost charm'

Natasa Stankovic and Agastya have been travelling with Hardik Pandya for the IPL. He is the captain of the Gujarat Titans team. At the post match conference, Hardik Pandya said that the team fell short of ten runs. It was the captain of the Bangalore Royal Challengers Virat Kohli who came good for his team. He made 73 runs while Maxwell was unbeaten at 40. As we know, Virat Kohli's poor form has been a matter of concern for all cricket fans in India.

In fact, there was a moment between Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli on the cricket field. Kohli said that he had been practising hard knowing that he has not contributed as expected from him by IPL fans.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got engaged in 2020. Months later they announced that she is pregnant. Agastya was born in June 2020. The news came as a shock to all cricket fans. Anyways, people love the couple, and their munchkin, Agastya Pandya!