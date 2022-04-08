IPL 2022: Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi can't stop praising THIS cricketer; says, 'Send me a replacement of heart'

's daughter Jahnavi is an avid cricketer lover. Her love for cricket is witnessed by everyone. She is now a prominent member and decision-maker in the Kolkata Knight Riders team that is owned by her mom Juhi Chawla and superstar . After a recent match of KKR vs Mumbai Indians, she has lost her heart to a cricketer and wants it back. Jahnavi, who religiously follows IPL and especially KKR matches, is bowled over by Pat Cummins' recent innings against Mumbai Indians. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli makes heads turn as she poses in front of a mirror; calls her reflection ‘hotter’

Jahnavi, who was a part of the IPL mega auction along with Aryan and , gave her heart to Pat Cummins who smashed 56 off 15 balls in a five-wicket win match. She reportedly said "I don't think I'll be able to speak for the rest of the day. Absolutely flabbergasted. KKR, please send me a replacement of heart!" Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill, Rupali Ganguly and more TV celebs who are making loads of money via Instagram posts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

Juhi Chawla is damn proud of her daughter Jahnavi who took over the IPL business and while talking to the media she had reportedly said that her daughter, and Suhana Khan are not only the future but also present of KKR. She had said, "Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is very funny how there was a time when our kids would be at home and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best." Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill does Giddha with her family; 'Punjab ki kudi' leaves fans awed – Watch

Talking about her love for cricket, Juhi had said, "Ever since she was a little girl, Jahnavi didn’t just watch IPL, she began to watch cricket. Listening intently to the commentators, she began to understand the intricacies of the game." She also recalled an incident during their vacation in Bali when Jahnavi read a thick book on cricket 'cover to cover'.