Today, it is IPL 2023 Finale that sees the clash of Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni's team is in their 13th IPL final. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans has impressed one and all. The most impressive has been Shubman Gill. The batsman has made the highest runs in this season of IPL 2023. He is the orange cap holder. Sachin Tendulkar has taken to Twitter and praised him to the skies. He tweeted, "Shubman Gill's performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact." He has said that both his centuries came in crucial matches knocking out hopes of rival teams. Also Read - KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty spotted at a strip club in London as he recovers from injury? Netizens joke, 'Bro is done being a good boy'

As we know, Shubman Gill's name has been linked to Sara Tendulkar. It seems the two were allegedly dating for some time. Then, he was seen dining with . Fans wondered if something was brewing between Shubman Gill and the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and . But now, Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill have apparently unfollowed each other on Instagram. Also Read - IPL 2023: Virat Kohli fans spot him on video call with Anushka Sharma after scintillating hundred versus Hyderabad; say, 'The Beautiful Moment' [Read Tweets]

Shubman Gill's performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact. One century ignited @mipaltan's hopes, while the other dealt them a crushing blow. Such is the unpredictable nature of cricket! What truly… pic.twitter.com/R3VLWQxhoT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 28, 2023

Netizens who love to tease Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar are having a field day. One will remember how that one tweet went viral after Gill made that Test century. Take a look at some of the comments below the tweet of Sachin Tendulkar and have a good laugh. Also Read - Suniel Shetty's response on KL Rahul's injury gets praise; netizens say, 'Inko BCCI ka President bana do....'

Sasur G ne Green Signal de dia hai Gill ko ? — Waqar Afridi (@WakaAfridi) May 28, 2023

Sachin sir to Shubman Gill : pic.twitter.com/RQCimPefmB — SwatKat? (@swatic12) May 28, 2023

Damaad ?? — Sameer Shaikh (@isameerking) May 28, 2023

Toh kya mein yeh rishta pakkaa samjhu pic.twitter.com/6HhIDf8Y8B — Nitesh Lahoti (@Nitesh_Lahoti) May 28, 2023

It looks like Shubman Gill's matter with the two Sara's is providing unlimited entertainment to India's netizens. There are some hilarious memes too on social media.