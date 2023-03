The IPL 2023 opening ceremony is a grand affair, and you just cannot kiss the happenings before the big match. Bollywood and south stars shone on the stage, and the one who grabbed all the eyeballs with his powerful voice is Arijit Singh who couldn't even stop Mahendra Singh Dhoni from grooving over his song Deva Deva from . The star boy performed live on the IPL stage, and just look at how Dhoni is grooving along with Arijit. That's the power of this talented voice and hence the audience resonates with him. Also Read - IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Rashmika Mandanna, Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more will light up the stage with stunning performances [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Arijit Singh keeping everyone transfixed with his live performance at IPL 2023 grand opening.

While Arijit was the star of the night, the queen of hearts, Rashmika Mandanna, shined out as she danced to the globally famous song Naatu Naatu, and it was a pleasant surprise for the fans to see her owning the stage like a real diva. Rashmika looked absolutely stunning in a golden ensemble, and it will be difficult for you to take your eyes off her.

#NaatuNaatu stage performance at opening cermony of Tata IPL 2023??#IPL2023OpeningCeremony?pic.twitter.com/gY5kYpIPpC — K ʀ ɪ s ʜ ? (@imvniteesh7) March 31, 2023

Along with Arijit and Rashmika, too nailed it with her appearance on the stage, as she too was the star performer of the night. too was present, and she looked absolutely ravishing. Overall, the opening ceremony of IPL 2023 is a big hit, like every time.

Tamannaah Bhatia preforms on the popular song and the diva leaves you asking for more

The fans are calling the opening ceremony of IPL 2023 a blockbuster hit.