As March ends the cricket season will start. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is all set to start its 16th season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. This season will have an opening ceremony after an absence of four years. IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be grand with Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia adding up glam to the event.

The opening ceremony will take place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. This year IPL will return to the 'home-and-away' format after the pandemic and citing the same reason opening ceremony will also be held for the first time after four years. Indian board of cricket aims to take up the event with a glamour quotient. As per reports, popular south Indian actresses Rashmika Mandanna and are likely to perform at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony.

A senior official of BCCI told InsideSport that there will be an opening ceremony on the 31st but it will be a short one. He added, "as the home and away format returns, we felt it was necessary to welcome back the home crowd with a ceremony." The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will see season's fist game between GT and CSK on March 31 at 19:30 IST.

There is talking of a few Bollywood stars giving special performances on the first day. According to reports Rashmika Mandana and Tamanna Bhatia are likely to set the stage on fire with their performance at the ceremony. Apart from them reportedly, Arijit Singh, , and Tiger Shroff might perform on the event night. However, there is no confirmation on opening performances or who to kick start the event.

The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be broadcasted through Star Sports channel. The broadcaster acquired the rights to the 2023 IPL season and will show all matches live. The digital rights of IPL 2023 have been sold to Viacom18 which will provide free online streaming coverage through JioCinema.