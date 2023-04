IPL 2023 fever has gripped the nation. Cricket has always been an emotional sport with fans being deeply engrossed and attached. Recently, Nita Ambani's team Mumbai Indians played a match against Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders. It was a big deal because ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar marked his debut in IPL. He got a chance to bowl for the team against KKR and Mumbai Indians won the match by six wickets. Everyone cheered for him but the loudest cheer he received was from sister Sara Tendulkar. She was in the stands observing her brother's debut and she cheered for him with all her power. Even on Insta stories, she made a post for him. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill spent time together in Ahmedabad? Here's truth of the viral airport pic [Fact Check]

Sara Tendulkar is the happiest sister

Sara Tendulkar who attended the match made quite a few posts on her social media account. She gave a glimpse of the Wankhede Stadium which was packed with the supporters of Mumbai Indians. She shared many pictures of Arjun Tendulkar from the pitch too. She also gave a glimpse of her squad. Another post made by her had 'Happiest Sister' written on it. Also Read - Shubman Gill smashes 100 in T20 Vs New Zealand; netizens notice Sachin Tendulkar in the audience and say; 'Ab Toh Rishta Pakka Samajh Hi Lo'

Here's Sara Tendulkar's post

Many of Sara Tendulkar's pictures from Wankhede stadium have also gone viral on social media in which she could be seen cheering for her brother. 's daughter Suhana Khan was also present to support KKR.

Not just Sara Tendelkar, even father Sachin Tendulkar penned an emotional note for son Arjun over his IPL debut. He wrote that Arun has taken the next step in his career as a cricketer and adviced him to work as hard as possible. He wrote, "As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!"

Check out Sachin Tendulkar's post below:

Indeed it was a proud moment for the Tendulkar family. Mumbai Indian's shelled out Rs 30 lakhs to get Arjun Tendulkar on their board. Though he did not get to play the previous season, he managed to get an impressive start this year.