IPL 2023 is heading towards its grand finale. Royal Challengers Bangalore is out of the tournament after Shubman Gill scored a century in the match. As expected, Sara is trending in the morning on Twitter. A fan page of Sara Tendulkar has thanked Shubman Gill as Mumbai Indians are now in the eliminator. Gujarat Titans will be facing Chennai Super Kings in the next match. This Twitter page thanked Shubman Gill and people are busy replying on it assuming that it is indeed belongs to Sara Tendulkar. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara was rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill a year back. She also follows his sister Shahneel on Instagram.

FANS REPLY TO SARA TENDULKAR'S FAN PAGE

Shubman Gill is the hottest property in Indian cricket right now. Fans love to tease him with the name of Sara. As we know, he has been linked to Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar. This is how fans reacted to that page of the cricket maestro's daughter.

Ye payar ka mamla tha isliye subham gill puri jor laga raha tha — Amit kumar (@Amitkum64332210) May 22, 2023

Congratulations mi well done Gill Bhai?? — GOVINDU RANJITH (@ranjith_go35066) May 22, 2023

It all for MI,

Sara Tendulkar — abhishekvishalkiran (@abhishekvishalk) May 22, 2023

Come on childs yoyr dady wait for you why you ask thanks because you love in with shubhuu so .... but 2023 ipl trophy ??? only for CSK???????????? — Kiru Goswami (@mr__kiru__7) May 22, 2023

SHUBMAN GILL AND SISTER GET VILE COMMENTS

Shubman Gill and his sister Shahneel have got some terrible hate messages from fans of Virat Kohli. These include sexual assault threats too. We have seen that some cricket fans can be very rabid. But many have called them out for behaving in this manner after a defeat.

Virat Kohli's fanbase is the most disgusting breed of fanbase to ever exist in any field Just go through shubman gill's and his sister's Instagram comment section and abusing her ; What a fan base ?#ViratKohli #RCBvGT#ShubmanGill #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/fKO2TF4gDX — Malik ۵۶?️ (@MalikWa39978304) May 21, 2023

Look Kohli Fans Behaviour For Shubman Gill nd His Sister Most Toxic Fans Ever#ViratKohli #GTvsRCB #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/LOKcPZIJ7L — ? it's A Girl ? (@aajkiladkii) May 21, 2023

People who are abus!ng #shubhmangill on SM and t@rgeting his sister and family on Insta,you don’t deserve to call yourself cricket fans. Such a Shame #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/aMzBU1oOKA — Ankita…?? (@Cric_gal) May 21, 2023

Well, even Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have been victims of such hate. We know how people made vile comments on his baby girl, Vamika. Just hope that better sense prevails.