Everyone is high on IPL 2023 fever. Matches after match, all are hooked to the screens to know who is winning. Even Bollywood buffs are interested as some of the biggest celebs are the owners of IPL teams. Shah Rukh Khan is the winner of Kolkata Knight Riders. The team opened to a smashing victory as KKR managed to defeat Gujarat Titans. Well, it was not an ordinary win. Rinku Singh managed to smash five sixes back to back to bring this massive with to Kolkata Knight Riders. Of course, Shah Rukh Khan is overjoyed.

celebrates Rinku Singh's five sixes

King Khan took to his Twitter handle to wish Rinku Singh on his big achievement. He wished him in Pathaan style. Shah Rukh Khan shared the morphed Pathaan poster that replaced his face with that of Pathaan. And he wrote, 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' and congratulated KKR team. He also gave special mention to cricketers Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer who performed fabulously well.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet below:

JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir! pic.twitter.com/XBVq85FD09 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2023

Not just Shah Rukh Khan, even son expressed happiness over Rinku Singh's performance. He took to his Insta stories to call Rinku Singh a 'Beast'.

Cricketer Rinku Singh is trending on Twitter as everyone is bowled by his smashing performance in today's match. A lot of stars too are congratulating him. Among the top ones is .

Check out Ranveer Singh's post below:

Post the match, cricketer Rinku Singh got emotional and dedicated his win to his father. He was quoted saying, "My father struggled a lot, I come from a farmer's family, Every ball that I hit out of the ground was dedicated to the people who sacrificed so much for me."

Well, it is the best start Shah Rukh Khan's KKR could have ever imagined for IPL 2023. Now it remains to be seen if the team earns more victories and goes all the way to the finals. All the fans of Shah Rukh Khan and KKR have their fingers crossed.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan next has Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline. While Jawan is expected to release in June, Dunki may hit theatres by the end of this year or early next year.