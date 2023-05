Virat Kohli made a scintillating hundred today in the IPL match against Hyderabad team. The former India captain and the captain of the Bangalore team Faf du Plessis led their team to an eight wicket win in the tournament. Fans all over India and the world are celebrating this century by the flamboyant batsman. It was a sheer joy for the stadium crowd as Virat Kohli dispatched the ball to all corners of the ground. The Hyderabad team had made 185 runs in 20 overs. It was Henrich Klaasen who came to the party for them. He has scored a century in the IPL after four long years. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s 'dance pe chance' will take away your Monday Blues, netizens call them King Queen [Watch Video]

took to her Insta stories to hail King Kohli. She said he was the king and it was a fab innings. The couple are known to be super supportive of one another. Virat Kohli was seen doing a video call with her after the match. Fans are in love with the adorable couple all over. Take a look at the tweets below...

The cricketer has credited Anushka Sharma for bringing that sense of balance in his life. He says that she is unbothered with the drama around the life of a celebrity. The couple have been visiting temples since the start of 2023. From Neem Karoli Baba's Ashram in Vrindavan to Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain, she have been together in prayers. In fact, fans have credited her for his change in fortunes. They surely are couple goals for one and all.