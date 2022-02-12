Superstar 's kids and were spotted together at IPL auction 20022 together. Shah Rukh Khan who is a co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders seems to be having a busy schedule and so his kids took over and attended the IPL auction and ever since then their pictures are going VIRAL. SRK's fans are showering love on his kids. Aryan Khan who had a tough time last year as he was arrested in a drug case and was later released on bail after a month, many expected that he might refrain from making any public appearance, but there he is! Over the years Aryan Khan has been a part of the IPL auction for KKR and this year Suhana Khan was the first time seen in the auction. Suhana has often been seen on the stand cheering for KKR and this time fans were happy to see her at the auction. The IPL auction 2022 is held in Bengaluru and is scheduled for two days from February 12 to 13, 2022. The latest pictures shared by KKR's Instagram handle show the siblings starfteisting the IPL auction plan, the caption reads, " A crash course in #IPLAuction strategies from the CEO to our Gen-Next".. Seems like SRK is making sure his kids be multi-faceted just like him Also Read - IPL 2022: Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan fill in for dad at Pre-IPL auction briefing - pics go viral

Take a look at how SRK fans are showing LOVE on his kids.

Suhana Khan who is back from New York will be soon be making her Bollywood debut in 's film. However, they are yet to make an official announcement on the same. Recently Suhana was captured by the paparazzi leaving from Zoya's office holding a script in her hand. Are you excited for her big Bollywood debut? Drop your comments in the box below.