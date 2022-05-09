's daughter Ira Khan celebrated her birthday on Saturday. The young lady celebrated with a pool party, which looks perfect given the sweltering weather. While we have seen how boyfriend Nupur Shikhare wished her on her birthday, an unseen pic started going viral from last evening. In the pic, we can see Ira Khan in a printed bikini with her mom, Reena Dutta, dad Aamir Khan and Azad Rao Khan. It looks like the superstar also hit the pool with his daughter as he was in black swimming trunks. Needless to say, the pic got trolled royally. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens the sweetest birthday wish for co-star Vijay Deverakonda; shares an adorable snap with Liger actor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

On seeing the pic, trolls got activated. They asked if it was a birthday bash or a pool party. A person commented, "Yeh bday hai ki pool party, " while another one wrote, " cheeeeee." Another person hit the nail on the head when he said that people would look at the pic only to read the comments. Ira Khan who has studied film-making abroad has directed a play. The young lady has been open on social media about her struggle with clinical depression. She has revealed how her extended family including guided her through a bad phase. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill turns emotional while talking about love at Brahmakumaris event; says 'Attachment hurts'

This is not the first time, Bollywood kids have been trolled for posing in swimwear in front of family members. and Ibrahim Ali Khan's holiday pics from the Maldives were trolled royally. There was another video of them enjoying in a pool that got a lot of hate. People really seem to be jobless out there. Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is also gearing up for his Bollywood debut. Ira Khan makes more news that Junaid as she is quite active on social media. She began dating Nupur Shikhare in the lockdown. Also Read - Prithviraj trailer, Liger Hunt Theme, Major trailer and more interesting updates from Entertainment industry to look forward to today