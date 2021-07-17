Ira Khan and beau Nupur Shikhare indulge in some banter on Instagram as she calls him dramebaaz

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has found love in fitness coach, Nupur Shikhare. He was working with her father in November 2020 and it seems the couple grew close during that period. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan have been going steady since almost a year now. The young lady posted three loved-up pics with her beau on social media. She captioned it, "He's such a dramebaaz!" Fans went aww seeing the cute pics. He was not going to keep quiet. Nupur wrote back, "@khan.ira dramebaaz ? Who ? Me ? Nooooo .. no.. nooooooo... Me ? Nooooo... No... Ok may be but I love you na." Also Read - Is this Kareena Kapoor Khan's second son Jeh Ali Khan's First Pic? Fans go ga-ga over how cute the little one is

It is evident that even the Khan family likes Nupur Shikhare. He accompanied all of them to the Gir National Park at the end of 2020 when they went for a New Year's getaway. He was also seen at their Diwali party. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare also attended the wedding of her cousin, Zayn Marie. Ira Khan shares their moments on social media. On Valentine's Day, she kind of made it official that they are a couple. Ira Khan and Nupur look totally smitten with one another. She has described him as her anchor and even said that it is an honour to make promises with him.

The young lady has studied filmmaking and arts in the US. She was earlier in a relationship with Mishal Kripalani. The two were together for 2-3 years. Ira Khan has already directed a play and is now working in theatre. Her brother, Junaid Khan is all set for his debut with Yashraj Films. The film is Maharaja and it is a period social drama. After the divorce of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Ira Khan had put up a cryptic note on social media.