Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are now man and wife. The couple have married in Udaipur in a Christian ceremony. In the pics, we can see Ira Khan in a gown. Nupur Shikhare has donned a three-piece suede coloured suit. The decor was done in white. The couple's dance video is also trending all over. Aamir Khan's daughter opted for a gown that had cape sleeves on it. The young lady teamed it with a floral headband and minimal makeup. Nupur Shikhare accessorized the suit with a pale blush pink bow. Now, they will have a gala sangeet party. Also Read - Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding: Here's all you need to know about the latest couple in Bollywood

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Bride and groom workout with pals, bride dances her heart away with folk dancers

Dreamy wedding in Udaipur for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

The couple have married in the beautiful city of Udaipur in Rajasthan. The nuptials happened at the Taj Lake Palace Hotel. Yesterday, they had a mehendi function followed by a slumber party. Today, there is a sangeet. Nupur Shikhare who is a athlete and celebrity fitness coach was also on the Netflix show, Beastmaster. His mother is an accomplished Kathak dancer, Pritam Shikhare. He is also a fitness consultant with a very accomplished business in Mumbai. Also Read - Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding: Imran Khan spotted with alleged GF Lekha Washington; check out the inside pictures

Trending Now

The nuptials happened in the style of a white wedding. There was no priest or pastor as one of the bridesmaids read out the vows. The bride's team chose gowns in emerald green.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Society (@bollywoodsocietyy)

The couple also had a fun dinner party night at Udaipur with friends and family. Aamir Khan has plans to hold a star-studded reception in Mumbai on a later date.