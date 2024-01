Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan's daughter is all set to take nuptial vows once again with the celebrity fitness trainer on 10 January 2024 in Udaipur. The couple has already exchanged vows in Mumbai on January 3rd, 2024. One of the major highlights of the wedding has been the presence of Imran Khan's alleged girlfriend, Lekha Washington. She was spotted at the Mumbai wedding ceremony, and recent pictures strongly suggest that she is part of the marriage ceremony in Udaipur as well. Also Read - Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Udaipur Wedding: Inside the couple's Mehendi ceremony

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington pose happily from the pre-wedding festivities

According to rumors, Imran Khan has been in a relationship with actress and model Lekha Washington for quite some time now. It is said that Imran's closeness with Lekha was the reason behind his divorce from his former wife Avantika. The two have been keeping their alleged relationship under wraps from many years. However, it seems that both Lekha and Imran are now more confident about their relationship and hence are not shying away from posing together for social media. In the post below, you can see Imran posing happily with Lekha. The picture was uploaded by Imran's cousin Zyan Marie. Check out the post below. Also Read - Did Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal take a dig at Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire with Ira Khan? [Watch]

Prior to the above pictures, Imran and Lekha's presence at the Mumbai wedding of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare went viral. Imran Khan came into the limelight when he opened up about his deteriorating mental health in one of his Instagram posts. His last film, Katti Batti, featuring Kangana Ranaut, was released in 2015. After delivering a series of debacles, the actor decided to take a sabbatical from doing films. However, an even bigger blow came in Imran's life when, in 2019, his eight-year-long marriage with Avantika Malik ended citing issues of irreconcilable differences. Imraan and Avantika were blessed with a baby girl in the year 2014.