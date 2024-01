Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Udaipur Wedding: Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood's superstar Aamir Khan, recently tied the knot with her fiancé Nupur Shikhare in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai on January 3, 2024, in the presence of close family and friends. However, the couple is not done celebrating yet! They are all set to have a grand wedding ceremony with all the traditional rituals and customs. Ira and Nupur, accompanied by their family and friends, arrived in Udaipur a few days ago. The Mehendi night will be held today on January 8, and the couple will once again exchange their vows on January 10. The photos from the Mehendi ceremony are going viral, and the newlyweds look ecstatically happy. Also Read - Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao dance away to Tharki Chokro; netizens discuss his obsession with harem pants

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Mehendi ceremony: Check out inside pictures

The Mumbai wedding of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare still remains etched in the memories of many. The couple's unconventional wedding had the bride sporting a minimalist look with simple jewelry and footwear, while the groom made headlines by running 8kms to reach the wedding venue dressed in shorts and a vest. However, it seems the duo wants to relive their special day and have decided to get remarried with all the elaborate rituals, customs, and costumes. At the Mehendi ceremony, Ira looked stunning in a halter neck white dress, complemented by a choker and big earrings. She kept her makeup minimal and opted for a braided hairdo, exuding confidence and elegance. Check out the pictures below.

While the couple received much praise and admiration, they also faced some criticism for their unique approach to the marriage ceremony conducted in Mumbai. Ira and Nupur however remain unfazed and are now excitedly planning to renew their vows on 10 January 2024 in Udaipur.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's love story

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's love story bloomed during the lockdown. Ira, moved in with her dad Aamir Khan during the lockdown. Nupur, a celebrated fitness trainer, who also trains Aamir Khan, was approached by Ira to become her trainer. As they discussed fitness, they found they had a lot more in common and soon their conversations turned into a blossoming friendship. Eventually, their friendly talks turned into something deeper, and they fell in love with each other.