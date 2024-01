Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is getting married to her fiancé Nupur Shikhare today, January 3, 2024, in a registered marriage ceremony. The pre-wedding festivities have been completed, and currently, the bride and groom are getting ready for their big day. Before heading to prepare for the wedding, Ira and Nupur posed for the paparazzi. While Nupur was seen with his family members, Ira posed solo, looking relaxed and calm in a black t-shirt and skirt. She certainly seems like an easy-breezy bride with no nervousness or jitters. You can check out the video below. Also Read - Salman Khan hosts special wedding festivities for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan at his residence due to THIS reason [Watch]

