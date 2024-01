Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan walked down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 10 in Udaipur. The head over heels in love couple registered their wedding in Mumbai on January 3 in the presence of their friends and family members. Their wedding festivities kick-started on January 7 and the entire family was seen enjoying themselves to the fullest. They had mehendi, sangeet functions followed by pyjama party and a football match. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are now man and wife; couple weds in Christian ceremony, first pics out

Ira and Nupur exchanged wedding vows at a Christian-themed wedding. The bride Ira looked pretty in white and their wedding was held at Taj Aravali Resort. Post, the lavish wedding several pictures and videos from their marriage are all over the social media. In one of the videos, the bride's father Aamir Khan is seen dancing to Bachna Ae Haseeno and Guru Randhawa's Kaun Nachdi songs. Also Read - Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding: Here's all you need to know about the latest couple in Bollywood

Watch Aamir Khan's dancing video at Ira Khan's wedding

Megastar #AamirKhan dances to "Bachna ae haseeno" at the wedding festivities of daughter #IraKhan ? pic.twitter.com/8wwmAAOIP3 — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) January 10, 2024

Moreover, the groom Nupur Shikhare also grooved to Woh Ladki Hai Kahan from Aamir's film Dil Chahta Hai. In another clip, Nupur was seen serenading Ira with the beautiful song Tum Ho Toh from Rock On film and showcased his singing talent. Also Read - Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Udaipur wedding: Imran Khan poses happily with alleged GF Lekha Washington from the pre-wedding festivities

Watch Nupur Shikhare singing for Ira Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black_Kitten (@black_kitten_kittu)

Ira and Nupur sealed their wedding with a kiss and father Aamir was seen getting emotional. As per reports, a grand reception will be held in Mumbai on January 13 and Aamir's friends will be seen gracing the event with their presence.