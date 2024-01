Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding was a grand affair, unlike any other. Their unique love story and the way they conducted their special day was nothing short of extraordinary. Keeping their wedding attire simple, Nupur wore a vest and shorts, while Ira opted for a minimalistic look. Their wedding was highly appreciated for being the simplest among star kids. Moreover, a picture from the wedding has now captivated everyone's attention. The picture is of Imran Khan's alleged girlfriend, Lekha Washington, who was also a part of the ceremony. Also Read - Aamir Khan personally welcomes Nita Ambani at daughter Ira Khan's wedding; Mukesh Ambani gives a tight hug to bride's father [Watch video]

Imran Khan attends Ira Khan's wedding with alleged GF Lekha Washington

Imran Khan is currently on a break from the film industry after a series of back-to-back flops. Despite facing personal challenges, such as his divorce from his wife Avantika in 2020 and his ongoing struggles with mental health, Imran has recently been spotted with his alleged girlfriend, Lekha Washington at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare 's wedding. Their public appearances together have sparked rumors that Imran has finally found love again. In a recent picture, Lekha can be seen happily posing with Imran and his cousin Zyan Marie. Lekha looked stunning in a printed red skirt, and the trio appeared to be enjoying each other's company. Check out the picture below.

Check out this video of Ira Khan's wedding below:

Last year, in September, Imran opened up about how he is dealing with depression and his mental health is not good. He wrote about his struggles with life in an Instagram post. Many appreciated the actor for being vocal and authentic to his feelings. Check out the post below.

