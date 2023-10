Ira Khan is one of the most popular star kids on the block. While she has stayed away from acting, Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta's daughter still faces the heat online. Be it for being vocal about her depression and anxiety to her privilege among other things. Ira Khan has also made headlines for her relationships. Recently, Ira Khan opened up on her relationship with her mom-dad, that is, Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan. Also Read - Aamir Khan CONFIRMS daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding date; has THIS to say about son-in-law

Ira Khan talks about her conversations with her mom-dad, Reena and Aamir

Ira tells an entertainment news portal that she has had to actively work on her relationship with her parents. Ira Khan shares that a child's relationship with parents is very intense and complicated at the same time. Aamir Khan's daughter shares that for a child what the parents think and say affects the most and hence, it will take the most as well as make one happiest. For now, Ira feels conversing with her mother, Reena Dutta is much easier for her than with her father, Aamir. Also Read - Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares depression is genetic; says, 'There is a history of mental issues on mom and dad's side'

Having said that, Ira adds that she is open about her thoughts and feelings with both of them. Ira tells India Today that she can be open about anything with both Aamir and Reena. She believes she is close to both of them in that aspect. In the same conversation, Ira also talks about being conscious about talking to Aamir because she feels he might be busy. Interestingly, Aamir has already told her to call her anytime whenever she needs him. Also Read - Top 10 Bollywood star kids who said no to acting career

Ira Khan opens up on getting hate online

Ira Khan is aware of the trolls and the vicious comments people leave on her posts. She has been called a useless human being and has been constantly reminded of her privilege. Ira admits she has privilege as it's obvious. She also understands the hate coming her way. Even though she does not read comments below her posts, there are others who tell her about the mean things commented on her posts. Ira says the feelings are subjective. Talking about trolls, she adds, "They don’t really care whether you have money or not, but I don’t know what’s going on in your life. So, you do you and I’ll do me."