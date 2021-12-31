Ira Khan had a wonderful Christmas celebration. She celebrated the festival with her father and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The star kid had posted pictures of the same on Instagram, and her pictures with Aamir had gone viral on social media. Recently, Ira shared something very funny on her Insta story. She shared a screenshot of the few comments that came on her post, and in those comments, we can see that there’s a netizen who refuses to believe that Aamir Khan is her father. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her best bit of 2021 and it’s SUPER cute

The comment read, "Why is he so close to you? Is he your relative?" Other Instagram users tried explaining that she is actually Aamir's daughter, so that user again commented, "Lol. Good joke sir. Shah Rukh is my biological father then."

Well, Ira has a hilarious reaction to this. She wrote on her Insta story, "This is new. But yes, don't believe everything you read on Google." We wonder what Aamir has to say about this.

While sharing the pictures with Aamir, Ira had captioned the post as, “Merry Christmas Part 2. Bloopers in story! #christmastree #christmas #holiday #raindeer #love #fashionicons #coolkids.”

Ira is 24 years old, but it is not yet known whether she will be making her Bollywood or not. Meanwhile, her brother, Junaid Khan, will be reported seen in a movie titled Maharaja which is being produced by Yash Raj Films. However, there’s no official announcement about the movie.

Talking about Aamir’s movies, the actor will be seen in films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Mogul. The shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha has been completed, and it is slated to release on 14th April 2022. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars in the lead role, and it is the adaptation of the Hollywood film .