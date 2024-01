Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding is the most talked about thing right now. The couple got engaged in September last year. They also had the most dreamy proposal. Nupur had proposed Ira during a sports event and it was the most adorable video. The wedding preparations and pre-wedding rituals have been happening since a few days and now, Ira and Nupur are finally married. Yes, the wedding has happened today (January 3). The first visuals from their wedding are out. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding: Groom runs for almost 8 kms to get his dulhaniya [Watch video]

As shared earlier, Nupur Shikhare had the most unique baraat. He ran for almost 8 kms to get his dulhaniya. Now, he was also seen dancing outside the wedding venue and father-in-law, Aamir Khan welcomed him with a warm hug. We also see Nupur and Ira registering their wedding. Aamir Khan and ex-wife, Reena Dutta were seen happily clapping as their daughter gets married. Aamir's second wife, Kiran Rao was also present and she was taking videos and pictures of Ira and Nupur's special day. Also Read - Koffee with Karan 8: Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao to grace Karan Johar's show; episode to stream on THIS date

Take a look at the videos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spice (@spicesocial)

This video has been shared by Spice Social. Also Read - Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Bride and Groom dash for the last minute prep ahead of the ceremony [Watch Video]

Trending Now

Nupur's unique baraat

The most unique thing of the wedding was the baraat of the groom. Nupur Shikhare ran for 8 kms to get his dulhaniya. He was dressed in a sports attire. He wore white shorts and black vest with sports shoes for his wedding. He also signed the marriage certificate in the same attire. The groom ditched the traditional attire for the special day.

For the unversed, Nupur was Aamir Khan's fitness trainer and later Ira joint him. They eventually became friends and got engaged in September 2022. Now, they are finally husband and wife. We are all waiting for the couple to share their dreamy wedding pictures.

Watch this video on Aamir Khan here:

Congratulations, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare!