Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is going to tie the knot with her beau Nupur Shikhare tomorrow. The wedding was in planning for a couple of months now. Aamir and Reena joined hands together to plan the whole affair with the Shikhare family. And today, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Haldi ceremony took place in the city. The bride-to-be Ira did not come out to pose for pictures. In Maharashtrian weddings, once the haldi is applied to the bride-to-be, she is not allowed to go out. Nupur, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and others posed for pictures.

BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which gets you all the latest entertainment news updates at your fingertips. Also Read - Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding venue is all decked up for their big day [Watch video]

Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao wear Navvari saree for Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's Haldi ceremony

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had their Haldi ceremony at Aamir Khan's residence in Bandra, Pali Hill. The family members of Ira and Nupur turned up all decked up. Navvari (a traditional saree style in Maharashtra) was the theme for the Haldi ceremony it seems. Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta wore Navvari for the occasion. Nupur Shikhare posed for pictures solo. His mother was seen greeting the guests. She hugged Reena and Kiran. It was a wholesome sight to see the moms enjoying the wedding functions of their kids. Also Read - Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and fiance Nupur Shikhare to host grand Bollywood reception in Mumbai post wedding?

Watch the video of Kiran Rao with Nupur's mom here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Watch the video of Reena Dutta with Nupur Shikhare's mother here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Weddings are always fun, no? Also Read - Aamir Khan has taken up a new hobby; Find out what superstar is up to these days

Trending Now

Have a look at the video of Aamir Khan's residence lit in lights for the wedding here:

The wedding is tomorrow, that is, 3rd January 2023.