Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married in a Catholic ceremony in Udaipur. The couple spent five days of fun and festivities in the gorgeous town of Rajasthan. From a mehendi to a fun dinner party and Christian ceremony, the couple had a dreamy wedding. Tomorrow, Aamir Khan will be hosting a reception for his daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare at NMACC. It seems they have a huge guest list. Mukesh and Nita Ambani have given their venue at NMACC to accommodate the guests. It looks like Ira Khan's wedding reception will be a memorable affair. Here are some of the other details... Also Read - Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding: Bride's father Aamir Khan grooves to Bachna Ae Haseeno and Kaun Nachdi [Watch Video]

Aamir Khan invites all the film stars and families

Aamir Khan has worked in Bollywood for many decades now. He has invited Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, the Deols, Kapoors, Bhatts and Ambanis. It seems everyone is expected to attend the event and bless Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. Around 2,500 people have been invited for the Mumbai reception. The superstar also organized a special lunch for the media before that. Also Read - Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding: Here's all you need to know about the latest couple in Bollywood

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding reception a feast of Indian cuisine

It seems Aamir Khan has decided on an elaborate menu. Cuisines from nine different Indian states will be there for the reception guests. There will be a big spread of Gujarati delicacies followed by Lucknowi and Maharashtrian food as well. The superstar will ensure that a party mood is maintained all night long for the guests.

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare love story

Ira Khan met Nupur Shikhare in the lockdown when he was hired by Aamir Khan as a personal fitness trainer. She was also training under him. It seems they soon became friends. Slowly, they found a much deeper connection which brought them closer. There is an age gap of ten years between Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare.