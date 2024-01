Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan has married Nupur Shikhare. The wedding happened today. It was a unique wedding that happened. The pre-wedding festivities have been happening since a few days and the pictures have been doing rounds on the internet. Now, they have been married today (January 3). The videos and pictures from the wedding have been all around the internet. Nupur Shikhare had the most unique baraat. He came running for almost 8 kms to take his dulhaniya. He was in white shorts and black vest. He was welcomed with a warm hug by his father-in-law, Aamir Khan. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare are now married: Aamir Khan, Reena beam with joy [Watch wedding video]

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare pose for the paparazzi

Post that Ira and Nupur signed the marriage certificate and we saw Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta clapping for their daughter. Kiran Rao was also seen taking their video. Now, the couple has posed for the paparazzi. They have come out together post their wedding and posed as husband and wife.

Ira wore a blue and baby pink indo-western attire for her wedding while Nupur wore a blue sherwani. They looked happy as they posed for the cameras. Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and Nupur's family also posed together for the paparazzi.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son, Azad was also seen there. Aamir Khan also posed with the newlyweds latter.

Take a look at the videos here:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare started dating during the lockdown. Nupur had proposed Ira during a sports event and they got engaged in September 2022. Nupur was earlier Aamir Khan's fitness trainer and later Ira joint him. As per reports in India Today, Nupur and Ira will be hosting a grand wedding reception for the industry people on January 10.

Congratulations, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare!