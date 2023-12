Aamir Khan's eldest kid Ira Khan is all set to marry her long time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. The wedding festivities has already begun. Stepmom Kiran Rao, step bother Azad Rao, best friend Mithila Palkar and others have already reached the venue. Ira herself shared pictures and videos from the pre wedding festivities. In the below video, we can see how Kiran and Azad are behaving like the perfect Baratis as they hog onto food. Mithila Palkar on the other hand posted on her social media that she cannot wait for her best friends D Day. Aamir Khan too has arrived the venue however he was nowhere to be seen in the pictures. Check out below the pictures and videos of pre wedding festivities of Iran Khan and Nupur Shikhare. Also Read - Suhana Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood star kids and their alleged love affairs that are making headlines

Also Read - Nysa Devgn to Suhana Khan: Bollywood star kids set hearts aflutter with their bikini looks

Also Read - Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan looks lovely in red saree during pre-wedding rituals with Nupur Shikhare; shares new pictures