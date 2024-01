Jaya Bachchan was seen attending Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception along with daughter Shweta Bachchan. Mrs Bachchan was seen on her elements where she was once again schooling the paparazzi by giving instructions to look at the cameras. However, this behaviour of Jaya is something that has been accepted as the papz are habituated and they say nothing against it as they respect the veteran actor and politician. But the netizens continued to express their disappointment and they trolled her rude behaviour. Also Read - Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding reception: Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Rajkumar Hirani and more celebs join to bless the newlyweds

Watch the video of Shweta Bachchan left embarrassed by mom Jaya Bachchan's behaviour at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galatta Media (@galattadotcom)

In this video, you can see how Jaya was scolding the paparazzi and walking away without even noticing that Sonali Bendre had walked and joined them for a pose together. You can see Shweta calling her mom and saying that Sonali has just joined. Later Shweta is seen murmuring to her mom and she looks visibly embarrassed by her rude behaviour. Also Read - KWK 8: When Hema Malini took a jibe at Jaya Bachchan's THIS iconic role

One user commented, "Stupiid cultureless anty,very shame on attitude". Another user said, "I think she is suffering from some old- age related disorder. Don’t spread hate ! This is less aware in India.". Another user said, "Always rude not new now....it's a shame! When one don't have love, that person is empty and nothing to offer".

Recently on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8, Neetu Kapoor claimed that she feels Jaya Bachchan purposely shouts at the paparazzi and even the media enjoys it. Jaya Bachchan has created this angry woman image infront of the paparazzi and the industry people who knows her claim she is total opposite of how she behaves. "I feel Jaya ji does it on purpose. She did it once and now she does it on purpose. She is not like that. She is so lovely.” Karan said, “I think they (paps) also enjoy it."

