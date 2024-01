Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will get married today in Udaipur in a traditional wedding. The couple had a registered marriage in Mumbai where Nupur Shikhare made headlines turning up in shorts and a ganjee after jogging for eight kms. Now, the couple and their friends are in Udaipur. They will be in the beautiful town of Rajasthan for two to three days of fun and festivities. The entire Khan family is there for the nuptials. It seems Aamir Khan has planned one more big reception for the entire industry. A video of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao dancing to Tharki Chokro has come up on social media. Also Read - Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Fatima Sana Shaikh's absence from the ceremonies makes netizens wonder about her equation with Aamir Khan

Take a look at the video of Aamir Khan dancing with Kiran Rao

We can see that Aamir Khan is dressed in a white kurta with harem pants. On the other hand, Kiran Rao keeps it super simple in a grey top with black trousers. The fact that the couple nor the guests have matched the traditional Bollywood wedding aesthetic has been a talking point on social media. Netizens began to comment on why was the family so obsessed with harem pants. Even Ira Khan wore a lehenga with those kind of bottoms at her Mumbai wedding. A netizen asked, "What is with this family and harem pants," while another one wrote that what we wore looked like an Afghani salwar. Also Read - Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Star-studded guest list, food menu, marriage venue and more details revealed

Aamir Khan at the airport in loose pants

Aamir Khan and his son Azad Rao Khan were seen together at the airport. The superstar wore a bright red printed short kurta with white pants which again looked like palazzo pants. Netizens wondered why was the actor sticking to that dress code. They asked why were everyone so underdressed for the nuptials.

Aamir Khan greets the paparazzi

Aamir Khan also greeted paps outside his place in a tee and crotch drop harem pants. This has really left people confused on why the superstar has chosen this dress code all through.

We are waiting for more pics of the couple in the evening. BollywoodLife congratulates the family on wedding of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare.