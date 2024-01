Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married in a registered marriage in Mumbai. Now, the two will have a traditional wedding in Udaipur. The stunning venue for the nuptials is the five-star Taj Lake Palace. Ira Khan and Nupur reached there yesterday. The two functions are being held for the friends of the couple. Close family members have also reached there. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have a passion for fitness. The two have hit the gym at the hotel. Take a look at this pic of the couple with their friends... BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Star-studded guest list, food menu, marriage venue and more details revealed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira Khan looks pretty in a white mini dress

Ira Khan shared a pic of hers in a white dress with a leather bomber jacket. She also flaunted her hair which is done in bright red. The couple were trolled a lot initially for their wedding as people felt it did not match the conventional wedding aesthetics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan enjoy themselves

Nupur Shikhare has shared a video where we can see Ira Khan dancing with the Rajasthani folk dancers along with other guests. The groom himself dedicated a special song for Ira. The two met during the lockdown. It seems Nupur Shikhare had become the personal fitness trainer of Aamir Khan. Ira Khan was living with her father then. While it was initially over fitness, both soon started bonding on a deeper level.

Trending Now

Netizens had mixed reactions to the Mumbai wedding

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were trolled a lot especially because the fitness trainer jogged 8 kms to his marriage venue dressed in shorts and a vest. While he did change before the wedding vows, people made memes of his look. But a section of the public feels that Ira Khan and Nupur have full right to enjoy their special day in their own individualistic styles.