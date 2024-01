Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are getting hitched in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan after their registered marriage in Mumbai. Only close friends of the couple are invited for the nuptials. People are surprised to see that Fatima Sana Shaikh is not invited for the wedding. She was not there for any of the Mumbai functions too. It seems Aamir Khan has planned one more starry reception for the couple. Fatima Sana Shaikh was there for the engagement of Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan in Mumbai. She was present for her b'day too after which Ira Khan's bikini pics went viral. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Bride and groom workout with pals, bride dances her heart away with folk dancers

Netizens wonder what went wrong between Ira Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh

It is known that Ira and she are good friends. People began wondering if something went wrong between the two women. Others said that maybe Aamir Khan had enough of the trolling around Fatima Sana Shaikh and just wanted to avoid drama at the wedding of his daughter. As we know, the superstar was trolled about dating Fatima Sana Shaikh who played his daughter in Dangal. Take a look at some of the comments on Reddit... Also Read - Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Star-studded guest list, food menu, marriage venue and more details revealed

Trending Now

Fatima Sana Shaikh on dating rumours with Aamir Khan

Fatima Sana Shaikh said she would be affected before. She said she never imagined such kind of trolling on social media. Fatima said people made assumptions on her character based on such baseless gossip. She said she wanted people to ask her directly so that she could clear the air. She was quoted as saying, "It disturbs me because I don’t want people to assume wrong things. But I’ve learnt to ignore it. Yet, there are some days when I do get affected."

In fact, Aamir Khan was seen giving a peck to Kiran Rao at the wedding of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai.