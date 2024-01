Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are all set to get married today. The couple have been sharing a lot of pictures together ever since Ira made their relationship official after she uploaded a video of Nupur proposing her. Post that they got engaged in September last year and now are getting married. Nupur and Ira's wedding preparations are going on since a few days. The pictures and videos of the groom and bride have been doing rounds. They had the haldi ceremony where Kiran Rao and Ira Khan's mother, Reena Dutta wore nauvari sarees. Today is the big day for Ira and Nupur. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare are now married: Aamir Khan, Reena beam with joy [Watch wedding video]

Nupur Shikhare has the most unique baraat

Nupur and Ira are getting married today. The groom and the bride are all set. For this big day, Nupur decided to have the most unique baraat. He ran for almost 8 kms to get his dulhaniya. Also Read - Koffee with Karan 8: Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao to grace Karan Johar's show; episode to stream on THIS date

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

For the unversed, Nupur Shikhare is a well-known celebrity fitness trainer who used to train Aamir. Nupur and Ira got close as they spoke about fitness and slowly the conversations turned friendly. During the lockdown, they fell in love and Nupur proposed Ira during a sports event. Also Read - Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Bride and Groom dash for the last minute prep ahead of the ceremony [Watch Video]

Trending Now

Post that they got engaged and now are married. It was also being reported that the couple will have a wedding reception in Mumbai. As per reports in India Today, Ira and Nupur will host a grand reception in Mumbai on January 10 following their wedding.

Watch this video on Aamir Khan here:

It is also being said that many big celebrities like Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others might grace the reception.