Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are now married. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married on 3rd January. They registered their marriage in front of family and friends. Later they had another wedding in Udaipur. They had a white wedding and the pictures from the wedding were beautiful. Today is their wedding reception in Mumbai. Aamir Khan is all happy as his daughter is now married. He was seen looking dashing at the wedding reception in a classy black nawabi. He was seen posing with his newly married daughter and her husband, Nupur. Reena Dutta, Junaid Khan, Azad Khan, Nupur Shikhare's mother and others from the family also posed together. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding reception: Jaya Bachchan yet again gets angry with paps 'Who are you?'

Kiran Rao will not attend Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception

However, Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao was missing from the picture. Many paparazzi asked Aamir Khan where she was. Aamir Khan informed them that Kiran Rao won't be attending the reception since she is not well. Also Read - Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding reception: Newlyweds pose with Aamir Khan and family, Saas-bahu duo get candid, Imran Khan looks dashing

Take a look at the video here:

Kiran Rao has been a part of all the wedding festivities of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. Talking about Ira and Nupur, the bride wore a gorgeous red lehenga while Nupur opted for a stylish black sherwani. Ira and Nupur started dating during the lockdown. Nupur had proposed Ira during a sports event and they got engaged in September 2022. Also Read - Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Mumbai reception: Aamir Khan goes all out to make it mega affair; from 2500 guests to varied menu and music

Trending Now

Celebrities arrive for Ira and Nupur's wedding reception

For the wedding reception, Anil Kapoor, Imran Khan, Sharman Joshi, JD Majethia, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Kartik Aaryan, Darsheel Safary, and other celebs have arrived for the wedding reception. As per reports, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will also be arriving for the reception today.

Congratulations, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare!