Jaya Bachchan is at it again. The veteran actress is attending Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception in the city. And she seemed miffed at the paparazzi again. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married on 3rd January wherein they had a registered marriage in front of family and friends. Ira Khan's father, superstar Aamir Khan is hosting a reception party tonight and the whole of Bollywood is expected to arrive. Jaya Bachchan is here with her daughter Shweta Bachchan.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - KWK 8: When Hema Malini took a jibe at Jaya Bachchan's THIS iconic role

Jaya Bachchan gets mad at the paparazzi at Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding reception

Jaya Bachchan was seen wearing a pretty blue abstract printed outfit. She had her hair made up in her usual style and painted her lips deep red. Jaya posed for pictures with her daughter Shweta Bachchan. Shweta wore a long kaftan-style co-ord set. Actress Sonali Bendre joined them to pose for pictures as well. And as usual, Jaya Bachchan seemed in a teasing mood. She asked, "Who are you?" She reprimanded the paparazzi for not directing her about standing at the marks for the photographs. Also Read - KWK8: Neetu Kapoor exposes Jaya Bachchan's 'mili bhagat' with the paparazzi

Watch the video of Jaya Bachchan at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens yet again judged her for her behaviour. They are calling her out for her attitude. However, this time it looks all different. It seems just in good humour that the veteran actress is also pulling their leg. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor unfollows Sara Tendulkar over Shikhar Pahariya, a look at celebs who fell for the same man

Trending Now

Did Neetu Kapoor make a big expose about Jaya Bachchan, paparazzi's mili bhagat?

Well, Jaya Bachchan often gets flak for her rude behaviour with the paparazzi. It is often discussed online and in various forums. During a recent Koffee With Karan 8 appearance, Neetu Kapoor shared her take on their exchanges. Neetu defended that Jaya Bachchan is not at all like that in real life. She said it happened once so she does it on purpose again. Neetu feels the paparazzi enjoy the scolding from Jaya and even she enjoys it. She feels it is a mili-bhagat between them.

Watch this video of Aamir from Ira Khan's wedding with Nupur Shikhare here:

Talking about the wedding reception, the whole family joined first and soon the guests started arriving. Anil Kapoor, Imran Khan, Sharman Joshi, JD Majethia and other celebs marked presence.