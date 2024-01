Last year, Aamir Khan attended the book launch of writer Shobhaa De where he was asked to suggest an actress for her biopic. After giving it some thought, Aamir suggested Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra as potential choices. Shobhaa De then suggested Kangana Ranaut as a good option for the biopic, which Aamir agreed to. Also Read - Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao dance away to Tharki Chokro; netizens discuss his obsession with harem pants

However, Kangana was not pleased that Aamir didn't mention her name initially and took to social media to express her disappointment. She reminded Aamir that she is the only Bollywood actress to have won the National Award three times and even called him "Bechara".

Despite this, both Kangana and Aamir have moved on from the incident. When Aamir invited Kangana to his daughter's reception, she graciously arrived at the event and even posed with the bride and groom. Check out Kangana Ranaut's video from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception below.