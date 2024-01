Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married on 3rd January in a registered wedding. Later, they had a white wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta planned the whole wedding for months. Kiran Rao went missing from the wedding reception as she was not well. Talking about Bollywood celebs, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Kartik Aaryan and more celebs joined to give best wishes to the couple. Katrina and Ranbir accidentally twinned at the bash.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif accidentally twin at Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception

Katrina Kaif made a solo appearance at the wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception. The actress wore a pretty beige lehenga. The choli was a simple one while the lehenga had heavy work. The sheer dupatta had a fat border. She wore a bindi as well. Katrina looked exceptionally pretty. We could not get enough of her. Also Read - Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi was NOT confident to be paired opposite Katrina Kaif due to THIS reason

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a beige bandhgala as well. He, too, made a solo appearance. Alia Bhatt did not turn up and we kinda missed the actress. Ranbir delivered one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, Animal. Fans are now waiting to watch him in Animal Park. Talking about Katrina and Ranbir, the duo accidentally twinned together. Fans noticed and commented on the paparazzi's video posts on Instagram. Also Read - Merry Christmas box office collection Day 2: Katrina Kaif starrer struggles amidst HanuMan, Guntur Kaaram storm

Sushmita and Rohman Shawl twin at Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl twinned in black as well. The duo had been dating before and had announced the break-up. It was said that she had found love in Lalit Modi but now, it is said that they broke up. And of late, Rohman and Sushmita have been making a lot of couple appearances together.

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani twin at the reception party

The event was reportedly held at NMACC, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Aamir Khan invited the richest man in India to the reception party as well. Nita and Mukesh wore black for the party. They looked heavenly together.

It was indeed a starry affair.