Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Aamir Khan's daughter wedding reception which was held in Mumbai last night was one of the biggest stars studded affair of Bollywood in recent times. The crème de la crème of Bollywood was present at the reception, exuding joy and love. However, an unprecedented incident occurred when Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the reception with her brother. As Rhea posed for pictures with her brother, a cameraman mistook them for a couple and exclaimed "Nice Jodi." The shocking response of the cameraman left Rhea Chakraborty startled. Check out her reaction below.

Rhea Chakraborty gets shocked as paparazzi mistakenly identify her brother as her boyfriend

Rhea Chakraborty made a breathtaking entry at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception, flaunting her beauty in a stunning yellow saree. She arrived with her brother and posed for the camera, exuding grace and elegance. However, one of the cameramen made an error by mistakenly referring to her brother as her partner. Rhea, quickly corrected the mistake and expressed her frustration towards such confusion. She believes that such mistakes lead to unnecessary rumors, causing her annoyance. Check out the video below

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding reception was a star-studded affair that showcased the actor's strong relationships with many prominent personalities, including the Ambani's, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ayushmann Khurrana. The presence of such renowned celebrities at the event was a testament to Aamir Khan's popularity in the film industry. Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri, added to the glamour of the event when they made their grand entry. Unfortunately, Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao, who had been present at all the prior wedding functions, could not attend the reception due to poor health.

Aamir Khan and his entire family looked stunning as they posed for the media. Interestingly, Lekha Washington was also present with Imran Khan in the frame, indicating that their relationship is quite serious. Lekha's presence at all the wedding festivities of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare added to the excitement of the event.