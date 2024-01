Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is now married to Nupur Shikhare. The couple registered their marriage on January 3 in the presence of their family and friends. They later had some traditional wedding rituals and a white wedding in Udaipur. Their close family members and friends were present there. The pictures from their wedding have gone viral and it seems to be a dreamy love story. Today, they have their wedding reception party in Mumbai. The newlyweds were seen posing with their family members, Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Junaid Khan, Azad Khan, Nupur Shikhare's mother and others. Ira wore a beautiful red lehenga for the reception party while Nupur opted for a black sherwani. Also Read - Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Mumbai reception: Aamir Khan goes all out to make it mega affair; from 2500 guests to varied menu and music

Celebrities arrive for Ira-Nupur's wedding reception

Many Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Hema Malini, Sharman Joshi, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Dilip Joshi, Kartik Aaryan and others arrived for the wedding reception. However, fans had been waiting for Shah Rukh Khan and he is finally here.

Shah Rukh Khan makes a stylish entry

Shah Rukh Khan arrived for the party with his wife, Gauri Khan. The Dunki star opted for a black blazer, white shirt and looked handsome as always. Gauri Khan looked pretty in a red dress for Ira Khan's big day. Shah Rukh Khan was spotted chatting with Aamir Khan and meeting the newlyweds. He posed for a picture with Aamir as well.

Take a look at the pictures and videos here:

After this, we are all waiting for the three Khans to pose together and we get the best moment from the reception party. Post the Gadar 2 success bash, we have seen the three of them together and it seems their closeness will keep growing now. We definitely wish for a film which has all three of them, isn't that going to be a big thing?

Watch video of Salman Khan arriving for Ira-Nupur's reception party

Talking about Ira and Nupur, the duo met during the lockdown and fell in love. Nupur used to be Aamir Khan's fitness trainer first. They also go engaged in September 2022.