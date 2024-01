Ira Khan’s wedding was one starry after. Aamir Khan left no stone unturned to make his daughter’s wedding the most memorable event of her life. It was one grand and lavish affair. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were the coolest couple in the town as they didn’t follow the typical tradition but set new trends that will definitely be followed by Gen Z. Everything about Ira Khan's wedding was adored by the fans. But there are few who have expressed their displeasure over Ira Khan's pre-wedding pictures where the superstar's daughter posted one picture of having a cigarette in her mouth. And this image of Ira hasn't gone down with many and they are asking her to stop promoting smoking. Also Read - Nupur Shikhare shares dreamy pictures with wife Ira Khan from their reception party; shares a cute message for his bubs

Ira is a public figure due to being superstar Aamir Khan's daughter and the netizens ask her to be a little responsible when it comes to sharing things on the internet. Also Read - Sushmita Sen's unusual behaviour with beau Rohman Shawl at Ira and Nupur’s wedding party invites flak [Watch]

One user wrote on Ira Khan's post, "Pehle sharmate they log Ab Besharam ho gye khulam khula". Another user commented, "No smoking beta ji please". One more user said, "Why to show last pic people follows you because of your good habits do not ruin your image". "Shadi hote hi larki k badmashi shuru ho Gaye no smoking", wrote one user. Ira Khan definitely wasn't prepared for this criticism.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's dreamy wedding

Ira and Nupur got married on January 3 and later they organised a lavish wedding bash in Rajasthan which was a lavish affair. And later they even hosted a reception in Mumbai where all the B Town stars right including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and many more personalities graced the event and showered their love on the newlywed.

