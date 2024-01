Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married to her fiance, celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, in a registered marriage on January 3rd, 2024. The couple later flew to Udaipur to have a traditional wedding ceremony on January 10th, 2024. Both weddings were unique in their own way, but it's the Mumbai wedding that still remains fresh in people's minds for various reasons. From Ira's beautiful bridal attire to Nupur wearing shorts-vest and running around 8 kms to reach the wedding venue, everything about the wedding was a delightful surprise. Recently, Ira shared an interesting series of pictures from the Mumbai wedding, where she was seen taking a dig at her dad Aamir Khan for faking tears. You can check out the post below. Also Read - Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding reception: Kangana Ranaut attends Aamir Khan's daughter's big day after calling him 'Bechara'

Ira Khan takes a dig at dad Aamir Khan for faking tears

In the below picture, Ira Khan stated that how dad Aamir Khan was just acting to be in an emotional state at her Mumbai wedding. She also recalls that how she almost said his dad is just acting to be emotional, loudly at the mic which left everyone including the guests in splits. Check out the adorable post below.

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to attend Aamir Khan's Mumbai reception for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Apart from the above picture, Ira shared a series of images from the Mumbai wedding. In one image while Ira who is a new bride looks absolutely exhausted from the function, in another post Ira's mother in law is seen dancing her heart out. One of the pictures also gave us a glimpse of a minor goof up in the wedding where the musician started playing music even before the marriage paperwork was done. All in all, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a wedding of their dreams and it was too adorable and unique at the same time. Check out the pictures below.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare love affair started in the year 2020. Back then, Ira shifted to Aamir Khan's residence in order to spend sometime with her dad during the lockdown. Nupur was Aamir Khan's fitness trainer. Ira approached Nupur and asked if he can train her too. Sparks flew between Nupur and Ira who eventually fell in love with each other. The duo got engaged in November 2022, in a dreamy ceremony.