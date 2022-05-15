Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare has THIS reaction to the young lady's bikini pics and savage retort to trolls

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got royally trolled when she posted pics in a bikini for her birthday bash. Well, she celebrated with a pool party where she wore a striped bikini. The drama started on social media after an unseen pic of her went viral. In the pic, she was cutting the cake in her bikini with dad Aamir Khan and brother Azad Rao Khan by her side. Both of them were in their swimming trunks. The pics got royally trolled. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi looks for his Simran, Ankita Lokhande's cosy pics with Vicky Jain and more: Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Yesterday, Ira Khan shared more pics from her photo dump. She captioned it, "If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump... here are some more!" Her friends left laughing emojis for this comment. This is how her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare reacted on the same... Also Read - Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar reminds fans of Disha Patani, gets body-shamed, as she steps out in a mini dress [Watch Video]

Earlier it was Sona Mohapatra who came to the rescue of Ira Khan. She said, "All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what #AamirKhan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off. #Patriachy #India (sic)." After seeing the photo dump, people also commented on how both Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were there for the celebrations. They also commented on the presence of Fatima Sana Shaikh. This is how some fans reacted to it...

So, if a Muslim woman in #India posts a pic in a burqa on her birthday, she gets attacked. If she posts one in a bikini, she still gets attacked. #IraKhan #AamirKhan — Drama Prasad Mukherjee (@DPrasadMJ148) May 15, 2022

Shared by a friend and I have to say, #Ira and her bf responses are FANTABULOUS!!! #RIPHaters ?????? pic.twitter.com/2DDCvhSbmX — Lirica saito telles (@TellesSaito) May 14, 2022

Ira Khan's bindaas attitude has won her more love. A fan told her to enjoy her life the way she wants to. The young lady has studied filmmaking in the US and has directed a play.