Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium co-star Radhika Madan REVEALS she was advised surgery to have a 'particular shape and size' during auditions

Radhika Madan, who was seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan, faced many rejections when she started auditioning for movies in the industry. At one point, she was even advised surgery to have a particular shape and size.