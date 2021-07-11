Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium co-star Radhika Madan REVEALS she was advised surgery to have a 'particular shape and size' during auditions

was just 17 years old when she auditioned for a role in a TV shows and within 3 days she was in Mumbai shooting. She made her television debut in romantic drama Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi as Ishaani Parikh in 2014. She then went on made her Bollywood debut opposite with 's drama Pataakha in 2018. But getting into movies was not a cakewalk for Radhika. She faced many rejections and at one point she was even advised surgery to have a particular shape and size while she was auditioning. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan trolled for her yoga picture; netizens say 'buddhi ho gayi ho tum'

"As a kid, I was happy in my own world doing my own thing; I was a queen. I was really mischievous & would sometimes even puncture tyres for fun! Growing up, I had a unibrow & hardly got attention from boys, but I didn't care; I felt I was pretty. And whenever anyone asked, 'What do you want to do when you grow up?' I'd say, 'Shaadi'! I loved the taamjham! But I became passionate about dancing & dreamt of going to Broadway. My parents were supportive," Radhika said in her statement to Humans of Bombay.

Talking about how she wanted to make a transition from TV to films, Radhika said, "At 17, I auditioned for a TV show & within 3 days I was in Bombay, shooting. But it was tough. I barely got time to sleep, which led to me gaining a few kilos. Then, I heard rumours about me getting replaced & that pushed me to explore my limits. So I began working out & lost myself to my character. And I realised, this is my high…this is what I want to do! I got more TV offers, but I told myself, 'You're only 19, if you choose comfort, you'll get stuck.' So, I quit TV to do films. I began auditioning, but I faced rejections."

She continued, "I was told I needed to have a particular shape & size, & that I needed surgery. But mujhe toh main bahut sahi lagti hun. Who are these people to tell me I’m not pretty? ⠀

But for the next 1.5 years I didn’t get work. It's easy to doubt yourself at such a Time, but I knew the journey is more important than the destination. So I made an effort to enjoy my auditions! Soon, I signed my first film as other projects followed. I remember I’d gained 12 kgs for a role to look older, & I auditioned for a 17-year-old character, both in a month! But I had only one motto–just have fun! That audition turned out to be one of my best & I got the part!"

After her debut in Pataakha, Radhika went on to bag lead roles in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota opposite Abhimanyu Dassani in 2019 and Angrezi Medium opposite late actor in 2020.

She will be now seen in the upcoming romantic anthology Feels Like Ishq which will stream on Netflix on July 23. The anthology also stars Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, , Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala and Skand Thakur in leading roles.