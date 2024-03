Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is carving his own path in the industry. The actor is unlike other star kids, you don't spot him at parties, chilling around with other star kids, and more. Babil also keeps himself away from the Bollywood parties, as he doesn't try to fit in. The late actor's son in his latest interview spoke about staying away from the Bollywood parties and he had a straight-up answer. Also Read - Poonam Pandey's death stunt to promote cervical cancer awareness leaves Babil Khan livid; says 'Just feels wrong'

Babil in his interview with MensXP was quizzed about his absence from the Bollywood parties and why he doesn't gel around with the people of the industry, he said," Because I am not a star kid. Baba was not a contemporary star from any angle . But now he has become because of all the chatter. He is different. You can’t put him in a box.” Coming back to not attending events, Babil said, “I go to parties sometimes. I have social anxiety and that is not the only reason. I like to stay alone. I like to work on who I am.". Also Read - IIFA 2023: Babil Khan wins over netizens; Qala actor's smile and humility reminds fans of late Irrfan [Watch Video]

Rare indeed, in the hullabaloo of being seen, Babil has chosen the most contemporary way to be in the industry and indeed he is proving each day what an upbringing he has got from his father and mother.

In the same interview Babil recalled his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan when his father was shooting for Billu Barbar with him. " Me and baba (Irrfan) were in Billu’s hut and I don’t know what happened to me and I did not think anything. I never felt ‘this man is Shah Rukh Khan.’ I jumped on his leg, I was small at that time. Main chippak gaya unse. He did not say anything, he just softly patted on my head and started walking with me and I was still hugging his leg".

Babil has done some amazing work in The Railway Men, Qala, and indeed he deserves all the love like his late father Irrfan Khan.